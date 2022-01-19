Dr. Burchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Burchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Burchard, MD
Dr. Andrew Burchard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Burchard works at
Dr. Burchard's Office Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-2453Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is awesome. I saw him to get a diagnosis. He did a biopsy which turned out to be lichen planus. He is extremely nice and very caring. I had some issues with insurance and he worked it all out for me. My diagnosis isn't under his expertise but he still is going to see me again to make sure I dont slip through the cracks. A first referral to the specialty I needed never contacted me so he did it again and told me to call him if it didnt come through in a couple of days. If so he would personally make sure it happened. He was excellent and went way beyond in helping me.
About Dr. Andrew Burchard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burchard has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.