Dr. Andrew Buresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Buresh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 238-7570
Fountain Hills Family Practice16838 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 585-4673
Desert Springs Cancer Care Plc21803 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 585-4673
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Buresh takes his time with you and explains everything clearly. He seems up-to-date on current research studies and what treatments work the best. I have total confidence in him as an oncologist.
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902870959
- Arizona Cancer Center
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
