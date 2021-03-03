Dr. Andrew Calcutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Calcutt, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Calcutt, MD
Dr. Andrew Calcutt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina College of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.
Dr. Calcutt's Office Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care901 ROBERTSON BLVD, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 567-1095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calcutt is great. He is patient with his patients and answers any questions we have. He isn't one to run in and spill a bunch of medical terminology then leave. He actually sits with his patients and ask if we have any questions. I would recommend Dr. Calcutt to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Calcutt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1174588263
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - NJ
- Medical University - South Carolina College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calcutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calcutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calcutt has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.