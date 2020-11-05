Overview

Dr. Andrew Candelore Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Candelore Jr works at Andrew J Candelore DO in Scarborough, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.