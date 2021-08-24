See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lockport, NY
Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD

Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Cappuccino works at Buffalo Spine Surgery in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Periacetabular Osteotomy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cappuccino's Office Locations

    Buffalo Spine Surgery Pllc
    46 Davison Ct, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 438-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Best doctor I've ever had. When others screwed me up then gave up doctor cappuccino didn't. He stayed with it till he had me back on my feet. Great doctor great staff
    Scott Miller — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053318519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins/Paul Macaffe
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Monmouth Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cappuccino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cappuccino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cappuccino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cappuccino works at Buffalo Spine Surgery in Lockport, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cappuccino’s profile.

    Dr. Cappuccino has seen patients for Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Periacetabular Osteotomy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cappuccino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappuccino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappuccino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappuccino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappuccino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

