Dr. Andrew Carlson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Carlson, MD
Dr. Andrew Carlson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson's Office Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-9494
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carlson performed a procedure because of my Trigeminal Neuralgia. I have NO pain after pain so bad I became suicidal.
About Dr. Andrew Carlson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811036825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.