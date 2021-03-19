Overview of Dr. Andrew Casden, MD

Dr. Andrew Casden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Casden works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates - James R McWilliam, MD in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.