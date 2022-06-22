Overview

Dr. Andrew Catanzaro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Catanzaro works at Huron Gastroenterology Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.