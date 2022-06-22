Dr. Andrew Catanzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catanzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Catanzaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Catanzaro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Catanzaro works at
Locations
-
1
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Catanzaro?
Dr Catanzaro helps you understand procedure and the after effects. Provides a level of comfort to quell anxiety. This is my second procedure and my wife has had many more and she also gives high grades.
About Dr. Andrew Catanzaro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326028481
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catanzaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catanzaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catanzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catanzaro works at
Dr. Catanzaro has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catanzaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Catanzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catanzaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catanzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catanzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.