Overview of Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD

Dr. Andrew Celmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Celmer works at DuPage Medical Group in Glen Ellyn, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.