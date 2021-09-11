Dr. Andrew Cha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cha, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cha, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 447-6696
-
2
The Cardiovascular Care Group1401 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 759-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant staff. Tech Cathy was amazing and so was the Dr. Cha. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and explained all all I needed to know. But more than that, he was warm and caring. Wanted to be sure I had all the info I needed.
About Dr. Andrew Cha, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1568780500
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Centers Brooklyn and Queens
- NextCare Urgent Care
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- New York University
- Vascular Surgery
