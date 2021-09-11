Overview

Dr. Andrew Cha, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.