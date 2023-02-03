Dr. Andrew Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Chan, MD
Dr. Andrew Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This man helped me when other doctors would do nothing. He gave me a second chance at a normal life again! Thanks Dr Chan
About Dr. Andrew Chan, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1356304273
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
