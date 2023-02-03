Overview of Dr. Andrew Chan, MD

Dr. Andrew Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.