Dr. Andrew Chansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Chansky, MD
Dr. Andrew Chansky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chansky works at
Dr. Chansky's Office Locations
-
1
NYC Health Hospitals / Bellevue462 1st Ave Ste A225 Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 562-4487
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chansky?
He's the best doctor I've ever seen, I miss him, love him so much
About Dr. Andrew Chansky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770978215
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chansky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chansky works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.