Overview of Dr. Andrew Charles, MD

Dr. Andrew Charles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Charles works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.