Overview

Dr. Andrew Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Chau works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.