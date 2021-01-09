See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Andrew Chau, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Chau works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Braemer Medical Arts Building
    609 W Germantown Pike Ste 260, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7820
  2. 2
    Einstein Medical Center
    5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2021
    Dr. Chau is one of the most talented experts in perinatal care one could ever choose as their high risk physician during pregnancy. So knowledgeable yet approachable and energetic.
    LEE S HALPERN — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Chau, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1023111333
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

