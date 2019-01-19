Dr. Andrew Cheek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cheek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Cheek's Office Locations
Spokane Eye Clinic427 S Bernard St # 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0107
Spokane Eye Clinic PS16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 2260, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 456-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cheek is genuinely kind, very knowlegable and communicates essential information succinctly. He speaks in words the average person will understand. The speed with which he and the Spokane Eye Clinicble provided urgently needed surgery was amazing at this time in healthcare. Their system for retinal detachment was exceptional and effective. My surgery went well. My IV was placed in one try. Every staff member was kind, and Dr Cheek set set an exceptional example for all his team.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
