Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
Dr. Andrew Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richland, WA.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia River Eye Surgery Center475 Bradley Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen is thorough. He explains all of his findings and treatment options. He’s personable making the patient at ease.
About Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487761888
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.