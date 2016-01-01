Dr. Andrew Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
Dr. Andrew Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their residency with White Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Delta Eye Medical Group Inc.521 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 334-5886
Stockton Ophthalmology Practice1617 Saint Marks Plz, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 478-1797
San Joaquin Laser & Surgery Center1805 N California St Ste 101A, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1912014739
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Cataract, Pterygium and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
