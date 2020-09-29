See All Neurosurgeons in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Andrew Chenelle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Chenelle, MD

Dr. Andrew Chenelle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Chenelle works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Chenelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Warrenville
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Sep 29, 2020
    Recent spine surgery with Dr. Chenelle. Outstanding neurosurgeon. Great skill, patient oriented. Takes lots of time reviewing MRIs, possible approaches. I've never felt rushed or shot changed in reviewing my issues. I'm very grateful for his intellect and care.
    Patrick Donaldson — Sep 29, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Chenelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922028018
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Chenelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chenelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chenelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chenelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chenelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chenelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chenelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chenelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

