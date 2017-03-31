Overview

Dr. Andrew Cheng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Cheng works at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.