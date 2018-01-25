Dr. Andrew Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cheng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Andrew T Cheng110 Lafayette St Rm 501, New York, NY 10013 Directions (360) 689-4031
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
I've been going to ear doctors for 40 years after a case of swimmers ear as a teen played havoc with my eardrums. Most of the ear doctors I went to, pushed a $750 hearing test, poked around in my ears and then wrote some nonsense in their notes. They did NOTHING TO CLEAR MY EARS! For this service, I paid upwards of $350. and walked out feeling just as bad as I had come in with and with the same congested ears I came in with. Dr. Chen checked out the MRI I came in with, immediately began dislo
About Dr. Andrew Cheng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760452288
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital
- Manhattan EET Hosp
- UMDNJ-Newark
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.