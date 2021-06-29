Overview

Dr. Andrew Chernick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Chernick works at Genesis Digestive Disease Group in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.