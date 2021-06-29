Dr. Chernick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Chernick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Chernick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Chernick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesis Digestive Disease Group999 Garden Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8193
-
2
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5890
-
3
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chernick?
Fabulous physician and a wonderful human being. I would feel confident in him taking care of any member of my family or friends. He actually cares about his patients and their wellbeing. He deserves more than 5 stars!
About Dr. Andrew Chernick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386628469
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chernick works at
Dr. Chernick has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.