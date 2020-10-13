Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Choi, MD
Dr. Andrew Choi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
California Center for Refractive Surgery4160 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (323) 965-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I can' t say thank you too much. That was around 22 yrs ago that I took surgery for my chronic stuffed nose I had suffered more than 20 yrs. After I got surgery, I never experience one side stuffed nose alternately (only one side stuffed alternately). Much Much Much better than before ! You are my benefactor !!! Thank you very very very much !!! Dr. Andrew Choi!!!.
About Dr. Andrew Choi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
