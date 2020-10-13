See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Andrew Choi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (7)
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Choi, MD

Dr. Andrew Choi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Choi works at California Center for Refractive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi's Office Locations

    California Center for Refractive Surgery
    4160 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 965-1717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2020
    I can' t say thank you too much. That was around 22 yrs ago that I took surgery for my chronic stuffed nose I had suffered more than 20 yrs. After I got surgery, I never experience one side stuffed nose alternately (only one side stuffed alternately). Much Much Much better than before ! You are my benefactor !!! Thank you very very very much !!! Dr. Andrew Choi!!!.
    Hiroaki Morita (Japanese) — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Choi, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at California Center for Refractive Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

