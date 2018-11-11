Overview of Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD

Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Chuma works at Chester County Otolaryngology And Allergy Associates in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.