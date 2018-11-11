Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD
Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Chuma works at
Dr. Chuma's Office Locations
-
1
Chester County Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates460 Creamery Way Ste 103, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 384-8300
-
2
Chester County Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates795 E Marshall St Ste 303, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 384-8300
-
3
Chester County Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates455 Woodview Rd Ste 210, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 345-0977
-
4
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (484) 723-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuma?
Dr. Chuma is patient and kind. He really takes the time to listen and explain to me what is gooing on.
About Dr. Andrew Chuma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255301339
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuma works at
Dr. Chuma has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.