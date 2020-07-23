Overview of Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD

Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Clavenna works at Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.