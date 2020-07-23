See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (61)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD

Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Clavenna works at Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clavenna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 391-1580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr. Clavenna and his caring and experienced team worked hard to determine the cause and required treatment for both my cervical and lumbar spine. He listened to all my concerns and explained my condition to me thoroughly. Everyone on his team is top notch!!
    Talynn Otsuki — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679585632
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Spine Surgery Institute
    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity University, San Antonio, TX
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clavenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clavenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clavenna has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clavenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

