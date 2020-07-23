Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD
Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Clavenna's Office Locations
W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 391-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clavenna and his caring and experienced team worked hard to determine the cause and required treatment for both my cervical and lumbar spine. He listened to all my concerns and explained my condition to me thoroughly. Everyone on his team is top notch!!
About Dr. Andrew Clavenna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679585632
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Spine Surgery Institute
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Trinity University, San Antonio, TX
- Orthopedic Surgery
