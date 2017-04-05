Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Mid Michigan Foot & Ankle Center4224 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 893-5000
Gerald L. Dowling Dpm PC316 S Columbian St, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 790-8009
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Cohen for five years and I have been very impressed. I had to go to him because of bunions on the feet and he ended up doing surgery. After the surgery I ended up with pain. NONE of this was Dr. Cohen's fault but he was very concerned and knew that it was not normal . He acted very quickly and sent me for a lot of blood work. We ended up finding out I had autoimmune diseases. Without him acting quickly, I would have never found out. Very knowledgeable! Thank you so much!
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902845290
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
