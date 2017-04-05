Overview of Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM

Dr. Andrew Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Cohen works at Mid Michigan Foot & Ankle Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.