Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD

Dentistry
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Dental General Practice Residency Abington Memorial Hospital

Dr. Cohen works at Andrew B. Cohen, DMD in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew B. Cohen, DMD
    426 Cottman St, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Comprehension Problems Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Cohen has a fabulous staff. Thankyou Holly for making my teeth healthier!
    Deborah Levson — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD
    About Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1912037409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dental General Practice Residency Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Andrew B. Cohen, DMD in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

