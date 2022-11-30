Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Dental General Practice Residency Abington Memorial Hospital
Locations
Andrew B. Cohen, DMD426 Cottman St, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen has a fabulous staff. Thankyou Holly for making my teeth healthier!
About Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Dental General Practice Residency Abington Memorial Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
