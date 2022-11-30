Overview

Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Dental General Practice Residency Abington Memorial Hospital



Dr. Cohen works at Andrew B. Cohen, DMD in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.