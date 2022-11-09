See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Andrew Cole, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Cole, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Cole, MD

Dr. Andrew Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Cole works at Conway OB/GYN Clinic in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Endometriosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Conway Obgyn Clinic PA
    2180 Ada Ave Ste 300, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-6547
  2. 2
    Conway OB/GYN
    2519 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-6547
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Endometriosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Endometriosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Cole has delivered three out of four of my children, plus preformed my hysterectomy. Now he has also delivered my oldest son’s daughter and has just started seeing my youngest daughter as her GYN. He is very caring and listens to you. What meant so much to me is when I went daughter-in-law to her first appointment with him he recognized me right away and it had been almost six years since my last visit. I don’t understand why his rating on this site isn’t higher. So yes I highly recommend Dr. Cole. Unless you have a problem understanding that because he is an OB/GYN your office visits may sometimes run late because he had to run to the hospital to deliver a baby, he has more than one patient. I’m sure when you go into labor you will want him to be there for the delivery. Most labor and deliveries cannot be scheduled, especially down to the exact time.
    Kimberly Wilson — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Cole, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Cole, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cole to family and friends

    Dr. Cole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Cole, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336111665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Endometriosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Cole, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.