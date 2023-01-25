Overview

Dr. Andrew Collins Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Collins Jr works at Arizona Digestive Health in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.