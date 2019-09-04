Overview of Dr. Andrew Compton, MD

Dr. Andrew Compton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Compton works at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.