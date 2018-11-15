See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Andrew Cook, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Cook, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Cook works at Vital Health Institute in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Health Institute
    14830 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 300, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2511
  2. 2
    Vital Health Institute
    15055 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 256-7705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?

Nov 15, 2018
Saved me by listening to my story about my Endometriosis. His surgery left me feeling immediately better.
EndoGirl in San Jose , CA — Nov 15, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Cook, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Cook, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cook to family and friends

Dr. Cook's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cook

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Cook, MD.

About Dr. Andrew Cook, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073609749
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wesley Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • U Kans Sch Med|Wesley Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cook works at Vital Health Institute in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Andrew Cook, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.