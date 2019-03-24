Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 303, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 533-2002Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Sandy9350 S 150 E Ste 406, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (801) 858-3715
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper has impressed me with his conservative approach to my diagnosis and treatment. Throughout the process of my diagnosis he has been very open in talking about the multiple options for treatment and letting me know that he wanted the best medical outcome for me. An MRI showed that rotator cuff surgery was indicated was done with so mush skill that I had very little pain and an easy recovery. I am doing slow, targeted PT to get full use of joint w/o over stressing the repaired tendons.
About Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477547164
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic Vail Sports Med
- University of Kansas
- University of Kansas
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
