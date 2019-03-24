Overview of Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD

Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.