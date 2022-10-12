Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with New England Baptist Hospital
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bardmoor8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cooper performed a total hip replacement on October 6 and I was up and walking 5 days later with just the yes of a cane. He even checked on me on a Saturday night. I would highly recommend Dr. Cooper if you are in need of a hip replacement.
About Dr. Andrew Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1710188479
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.