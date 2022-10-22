Overview of Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD

Dr. Andrew Cordista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cordista works at Colquitt Regional Spine Llc in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.