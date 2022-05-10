Dr. Andrew Cordover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Cordover, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Cordover, MD
Dr. Andrew Cordover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Cordover works at
Dr. Cordover's Office Locations
-
1
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordover?
I had back surgery on March 10, 2022, specifically a laminoforaminotomy. I am able to walk around freely now without pain in my leg and hip. I haven't been able to say that for the past two years. I am so thankful I went to Dr. Cordover for this procedure. He is tops in my book.
About Dr. Andrew Cordover, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487622429
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordover works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.