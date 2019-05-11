See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Andrew Corr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Corr, MD

Dr. Andrew Corr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Corr works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Administrative Physical along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corr's Office Locations

    Riverside Medical Center
    7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Overweight
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Cough
Fever
Headache
Hives
Insomnia
Wheezing
Acidosis
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Gout
Migraine
Nausea
Polyuria
Ringworm
Shingles
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Corr, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Corr, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619958089
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Corr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Corr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corr works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Corr’s profile.

    Dr. Corr has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Administrative Physical, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Corr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

