Overview of Dr. Andrew Cosgarea, MD

Dr. Andrew Cosgarea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cosgarea works at Sports Medicine At Johns Hopkins in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.