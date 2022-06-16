Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coundouriotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD
Dr. Andrew Coundouriotis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
- 1 5600 22nd St N, St Petersburg, FL 33714 Directions (727) 525-9900
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
I received a strong recommendation from a family friend to choose Dr. C for my cosmetic surgery and I am very happy that I went through the procedure. The day after surgery my bandages were removed and immediately I was very pleased with the results. I cannot speak highly enough as to how satisfied I was with the results. It has been a few months since my surgery and I truly love the results. Dr.C is highly skilled surgeon and very detailed in his work. Also, his staff is very warm and understanding which made me feel very comfortable before and after my procedure. Dr. C is talented surgeon and I would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent doctor to do their cosmetic procedures. I would like to thank Dr. C and his staff for the outstanding care provided to me for my cosmetic needs.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
