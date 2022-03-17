Overview of Dr. Andrew Courson, MD

Dr. Andrew Courson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Courson works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.