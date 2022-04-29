Overview of Dr. Andrew Croak, DO

Dr. Andrew Croak, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.



Dr. Croak works at Center For Urogynclgy/Wmns Hlth in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colporrhaphy, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.