Dr. Andrew Cross, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Cross, MD

Dr. Andrew Cross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cross works at Medical Center of Easley in Easley, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center of Easley
    309 E 1ST AVE, Easley, SC 29640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 242-4263
  2. 2
    Marshall I Pickens Hospital
    701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 242-4263
  3. 3
    Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  4. 4
    The Hand Center-Greenville
    1011 FRONTAGE RD, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 242-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 03, 2022
    I had a great experience with Dr. Cross! I had surgery on both hands (at different times) by him which eliminated the pain from carpal tunnel I had been experiencing Dr. Cross is very kind and courteous and has this way about him of making you feel at ease. He is very knowledgeable and takes time to answer any questions or concerns you might have. Above all, I was impressed by how much he seemed to really care! I highly recommend him !!
    Mary Neal Plyler — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Cross, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861410631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cross has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

