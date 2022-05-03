Overview of Dr. Andrew Cross, MD

Dr. Andrew Cross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at Medical Center of Easley in Easley, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.