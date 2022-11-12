Overview of Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD

Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Cu-Unjieng works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.