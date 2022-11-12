See All Ophthalmologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (98)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD

Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Cu-Unjieng works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cu-Unjieng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    4060 4th Ave Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 297-9131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Annual eye exam. Dr. Cu and his entire staff are so patient, kind, and informative and I really appreciate their covid protocols, which protect everyone, especially the older and immune compromised individuals. Dr. Cu takes his time and explains everything that he is doing which really helps me to stay calm while procedures are taking place. There is a sense of serenity in the entire office which is quite rare!
    Denise — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French and Tagalog
    • 1164421400
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uic Eye and Ear Infirmary|Wills Eye Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Cu-Unjieng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cu-Unjieng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cu-Unjieng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cu-Unjieng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cu-Unjieng works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cu-Unjieng’s profile.

    Dr. Cu-Unjieng has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cu-Unjieng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Cu-Unjieng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cu-Unjieng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cu-Unjieng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cu-Unjieng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

