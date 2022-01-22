Dr. Andrew Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Curran, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Curran, MD
Dr. Andrew Curran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Curran works at
Dr. Curran's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Sports Medicine Institute1188 W UNIVERSITY DR, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 336-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Smart Card Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curran?
Dr. Curran performed a total hip replacement on my behalf and did a fantastic job. I was referred to Dr. Curran and it was absolutely the right decision.
About Dr. Andrew Curran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093705071
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
- Ruch Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
- Midwestern Univ
- University of San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.