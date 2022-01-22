Overview of Dr. Andrew Curran, MD

Dr. Andrew Curran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ and is affiliated with Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Curran works at Idaho Sports Medicine Institute in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.