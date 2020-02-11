Dr. Andrew Darlington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Darlington, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Darlington, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Florida
Dr. Darlington works at
Locations
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 706-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Darlington since 2015 when I was first diagnosed with having CHF. I have found him to be very knowledgeable informative and he listens. Would not think of changing doctors. My husband is now a patient as well.
About Dr. Andrew Darlington, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Darlington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darlington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darlington has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darlington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Darlington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darlington.
