Dr. Andrew Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Davis, MD
Dr. Andrew Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Eye Clinic Of Bellevue1300 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-7912
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I love Andy.. he's been my eye Dr. for 12 or more years. He is caring, knowledgeable, professional--yet friendly. The only "problem" in using this office is you will most certainly have to wait-- usually he is running behind. However, he never rushes his patients and spends as much time as needed with you.. and if you have an emergency, he will ALWAYS fit your in ASAP. I feel like I have A+ eye care from him.
About Dr. Andrew Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295741296
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY-Downstate
- San Francisco General Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.