Overview of Dr. Andrew Deck, MD

Dr. Andrew Deck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Deck works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.