Dr. Andrew Deck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Deck, MD
Dr. Andrew Deck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Deck works at
Dr. Deck's Office Locations
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 528-4944Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
EvergreenHealth Urology and Urogynecology11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2302Monday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Since moving to Seattle 5 years ago I've had mixed experiences with doctors until I starting seeing Dr. Deck for a variety of reasons. Dr. Deck made me feel comfortable and able to share my medical history so that we could find the best path forward. He is a great example of medical professional that is on time, consistent, responsible, a great listener, educated and highly skilled. I've had several follow ups and felt that he would always make time for my concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Deck - his lifetime of experience speaks volumes and his attitude towards medicine has given me new born confidence in the medical system. Thanks a lot for setting a great example for others on your team and in the medical community.
About Dr. Andrew Deck, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437181948
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington, Urology
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Urology
