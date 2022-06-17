Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD
Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Long Beach Surgery Grp
Dr. Deemer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Deemer's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Surgeons3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-5352
-
2
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3150
-
3
Coastal Surgeons3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-5352
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deemer?
I had a great experience with Dr. Deemer and staff. They are professional, efficient and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Deemer; he is highly skilled and knowledgeable. Everything is done to put you at ease and provide the highest level of service. The entire office is caring and wonderful. The doctor works with a gentle expertise and delivers the service that cannot be matched! He is very efficient, and his work is fantastic, you are in great hands. He is so kind, respectful, gentle, and genuinely cares about his patients. He sets my stress at ease just by calmly explaining the process. He's very nice and professional. I can go on and on about Dr. Deemer... but just to close my review in few more words: He is REMARKABLE, METICULOUS, amazingly GENTLE, encouraging and understanding about my issues. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1578568432
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Surgery Grp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deemer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deemer works at
Dr. Deemer has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deemer speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.