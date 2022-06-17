Overview of Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD

Dr. Andrew Deemer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Long Beach Surgery Grp



Dr. Deemer works at Coastal Surgeons in Oceanside, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.