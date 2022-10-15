Dr. Andrew Defazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Defazio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
De Fazio Obstetrics & Gynecology PC1301 82nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 836-3721
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Andrew Defazio is one of the best Dr’s and I have been to quite a few Gyn’s throughout the past 10 years. He is very knowledgeable and kept me calm when I walked in a few times for procedures that I was anxious about. The whole staff is friendly in both of the Brooklyn offices that I have been to. It’s hard to find a good Dr. That you can trust, but Dr. Defazio is definitely a Dr. That I trust. Thank you Dr. For treating your patients with respect and for being so awesome!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Defazio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defazio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defazio has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Defazio speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Defazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defazio.
