Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degruccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- KY
- Louisville
- Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD
Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD
Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Med-Usc and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Degruccio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Degruccio's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Sports Specialists of Louisville, P.S.C.9370 Cedar Center Way, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 762-9528
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sever's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
- View other providers who treat ACL Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Ankle Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritic Hip Reconstruction Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthritic Knee Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Articular Cartilage Repair
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bone and Joint Replacement
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Casting
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dislocated Joint
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Pain
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hip Injury
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Joint Replacement Surgery
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Knee Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Ligament Sprain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Meniscectomy
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Metatarsal Fracture
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Partial Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Stabilizations
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Subcromial Decompression
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Concentra
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Degruccio?
As an RN I can confirm that Dr. Degruccio is an excellent and caring doctor. His skills are top class.
About Dr. Andrew Degruccio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740213610
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Hosps
- Keck Sch Med-Usc
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degruccio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degruccio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degruccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degruccio works at
Dr. Degruccio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degruccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degruccio speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Degruccio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degruccio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degruccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degruccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.