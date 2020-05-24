Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Mar Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD
Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. De Mar Jr's Office Locations
Zia A Dehqanzada MD Apc2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 275, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 781-1382
Sutter Roseville Medical Center1 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 781-1000SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeMar did an emergency surgery on me, which turned out to be tricky. He did an excellent job. He explained everything to me in terms I could understand, and he's a heck of a nice guy, too.
About Dr. Andrew De Mar Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
