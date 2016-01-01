Overview

Dr. Andrew Dennish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Dennish works at Coastal Cardiology in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.