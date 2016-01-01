Dr. Dennish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- CA
- San Luis Obispo
- Dr. Andrew Dennish, MD
Dr. Andrew Dennish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dennish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Dennish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Imaging Suite1941 Johnson Ave Ste 102, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 782-8844
-
2
Coastal Cardiology295 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prinzmetal Angina
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennish?
About Dr. Andrew Dennish, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013085810
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennish works at
Dr. Dennish has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.